Industries across ETX look to fill open positions

The City of Tyler is looking to fill 24 positions for the summer but have only had a few people apply in a months time.

TYLER, Texas — The most recent data from March shows the Texas unemployment rate at just under 7%. However, in East Texas, a lot of companies looking to hire people, Express Employment Professional Franchisee Rocky Gil said.

"In 25 years We've never seen as much demand for talent as there is right now," Gil said.

Gil said his company works with people of all skill and education levels to find them jobs. Right now, he says they're busier than they've ever been. However, they can't keep up with what companies are asking for.

"We have to tell companies, I'm sorry, your pay is not reasonable," he said. "Or it's not reasonable right now, because in a lot of cases a person has to get a job in excess of $13 to $15 an hour for even an unskilled position."

All sorts of industries are struggling to find people. For the past month, the city of Tyler has been trying to hire staff to run Fun Forest Pool and their Summer Playground Program. In that time, they've only gotten a few applications says Recreation Manager for Tyler Angela Bennis.

"We are far away from the 24 staff members that we need for our summer programs," she said.

So why are companies struggling to hire people?

"I don't know if it was just pent-up demand from COVID, I can't quite understand it," Gil said.

"I don't know if people are still being cautious about COVID restrictions and you know being out with the community," Bennis said.

If the city doesn't hit the minimum amount of people they need to staff these programs, they're going to have to cut back. That means possibly reducing the number of days during the week the fun forest pool is open as well as bringing in staff from other departments to help with the Summer Playground Program.