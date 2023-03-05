Inflation, end of COVID-era food stamps ramp up visits to East Texas food pantries

Compared to last year’s numbers, the number of families that have stopped by has doubled.

TYLER, Texas — Putting food on the dinner table has become more difficult as inflation continues to rise.

A church in Tyler hosts food distributions every month along with the East Texas Food Bank to lend a helping hand.

Diana Bailiff, with Bethel Church says they've seen an increase in visitors in recent months.

"We don’t ask them what their need is, we just assume there is a need," Bailiff said.

It’s a need many across the state are having: a need for food to provide to their families. Compared to last year’s numbers, the number of families that have stopped by has doubled.

"We had 320 or so in the last couple of months. We’ll think, how many more and the line of cars just goes around and up the street," Bailiff said.

In March, COVID-era food stamps ended after three years.

Food pantry visitors like, Jolynn Wright, say even with the amount of money that is given out now, it’s hard to make something out of it.

"I think the overall amount that they’re giving families, it’s just hard to get those dollars to stretch enough to get quality food," Wright said.

For Ortencia Laguna, it's her first time coming to a distribution. She suffered a face paralysis and can’t work on top of being a single mother.

"Supposedly the wages went up but so did everything else. Gas, groceries, everything," Laguna said.

She had food stamps over 10 years ago when her kids were young. Even then, when things were fairly less expensive, it was a huge help to her.

"It helped a lot because as a single mother, it was a huge help…it’s really just me and my kids," Laguna said.

With this economy, there are those in need, giving others a helping hand.

"If I have a surplus, I always share with my church members. A lot of them are seniors as I am and I always share," Tyler resident Marry Hubbard said.

Bailiff adds that people who come through are always glad and appreciative for the help.

I just want to give thanks to God and thanks to this organization that’s doing this," Laguna said.