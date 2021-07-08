Student, staff information compromised in Whitehouse ISD cyberattack

The district recently experienced a disruption to certain computer systems due to a cybersecurity incident.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD says the district recently experienced a disruption to certain computer systems due to a cybersecurity incident.

"We responded immediately to contain this incident," the district said in a statement. "We are working diligently with third-party forensic specialists to investigate this matter, confirm its impact on our systems, and restore full and secure functionality to our systems as soon as possible."

Although the investigation is ongoing, Whitehouse ISD says it appears limited information relating to certain student and employee records was compromised.

"To the district’s knowledge, this information might include, but may not be limited to, personally identifiable information such as home addresses, phone numbers, and social security numbers," Whitehouse ISD said. "Because of this, in addition to the technical experts we have partnered with to ensure our system is secure, we are also working with law enforcement and legal counsel to ensure all appropriate parties are notified and appropriate steps are taken to investigate this matter."