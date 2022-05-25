Officials seeking information on 2012 murder of East Texas man

According to the SCSO, Friday, May 20, marked the 10-year anniversary of the murder of Ashton Deon Randle.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a decade-old murder.

On Sunday, May 20, 2012, around 6:40 p.m., deputies with the SCSO was called to a wooded area off of Forest Service Rd.197 in Shelbyville, just south of Strong Cemetery on FM 139. A body was discovered by two individuals who were out riding on a 4-wheeler. The body was identified as Ashton Deon Randle, 24. An autopsy determined Randle had been shot.

The SCSO opened a homicide investigation which is ongoing with various leads and a collection of additional evidence.

To this day, his murder remains unsolved.

"The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Division is committed to the pursuit of justice, not just for the victims, but also for the victim’s family who are left behind," the SCSO said in a statement. "Despite the passing of 10 years, Ashton's untimely death has not been forgotten, nor will his family and friends who are left behind looking for answers and much needed closure. There is no statute of limitations for homicide in the State of Texas."

The SCSO is asking for any information that will lead to further evidence in this case and/or information that will assist in securing a conviction of the suspect(s) involved.