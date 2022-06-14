Backpacks must be clear at Ingleside ISD for 2022-2023 school year

Mesh backpacks will not be permitted. The backpack has to be fully clear to be acceptable, the district's website said.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside ISD updated their dress code policy to state that all backpacks must be clear beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

"Safety is a top priority for Ingleside ISD and is on the forefront of concern for school districts across Texas and our Nation," a statement from the district said. "The Board of Trustees unanimously approved a Dress Code Policy Update which will require clear backpacks for all students during the 2022-2023 school year."

Mesh backpacks will not be permitted. The backpack has to be fully clear to be acceptable, the district's website said. Colored transparent backpacks will be acceptable as long as staff can see through the bag. Bags can have mesh pockets.

