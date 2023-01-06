Ingram pool temporarily closed, Longview Swim Center set to open June 10

Currently, there is not an estimated time when the pool will reopen but the Longview Swim Center will be opened from 12:30 to 6 p.m. daily this season.

The Ingram pool will remain closed as the Longview Swim Center opens on June 10.

According to the Longview Parks and Recreation, the mechanical issue has been identified and the parts have been order to repair the pool. Currently, there is not an estimated time when the pool will reopen.

At this moment, the Longview Swim Center is being worked on but it is schedule to open for the 2023 season this Saturday.

On the first day the Longview Swim Center opens, admission will be $1 for Splash Day.

The swim center will be opened from 12:30 to 6 p.m. daily, the Longview Parks and Rec said.