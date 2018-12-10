ARP — The Arp volunteer firefighter who was injured in a fire that burned more than 50 percent of his body is finally home.

Chris Vannoy, a volunteer firefighter, police officer and EMT, was injured in August when responding to a shed fire. The fire burned 51 percent of his body.

His injury united the community and more than $20,000 was raised to help his family pay for medical expenses.

Vannoy has been recovering in a Louisiana hospital. He was released from the hospital and returned home Friday.

He will soon begin therapy that he hopes to complete before his wedding date in April.

