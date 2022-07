The boater was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A boater was rescued from an East Texas lake Saturday evening.

According to the Gun Barrel City Police Department, fire crews were alerted of an injured boater at Tom Finley Park on Cedar Creek Lake around 5 p.m.

The GBCPD says the boater was removed from the water by the Gun Barrel City Fire Department with assistance from Henderson County Commissioner, Scott Tuley and nearby citizens.