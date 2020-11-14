Ink Masters Tattoo Expo comes to Tyler

Tyler's premier Tattoo Expo opens this weekend to a smaller, but just as enthusiastic, crowd.

TYLER, Texas — On Friday, dozens of artists and customers showed up for the 2020 Ink Masters Tattoo Expo at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler.

The convention began back in 2004, when Ink Masters CEO Rey Hernandez and his wife put together their own tattoo convention. As the convention grew year by year, Ink Masters spawned a reality TV show that put tattoo artists in competition with each other to be crowned the “Ink Master.” The show was canceled earlier this year due to the pandemic.

“When issues with production (of the TV show) came up, Ink Masters continued with the convention side,” event coordinator Vincent Aguon said. “The TV show used to pull the artists from the conventions. So, they were Ink Master artists, from the conventions.”

This convention is the second Ink Masters convention in Tyler, and Ink Masters hopes to make it an annual event.