Report: Inmate committed suicide while inside Gladewater city jail holding cell

GLADEWATER, Texas — An inmate committed suicide while in the Gladewater municipal jail holding cell Friday for a public intoxication charge, according to a recent state report.

The document from the Texas Attorney General's Office said its report that the inmate removed his jail uniform and secured it to an expanded metal ceiling on Friday. He then hung himself.

His medical cause of death was ruled as a suicide. He was in the jail for nearly five hours before he died. Results from the coroner are pending, according to the report.

He was in the jail facility for a public intoxication charge, the document read.