Nacogdoches County inmate dies after falling, hitting toilet in cell

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public of an inmate who died while in custody.

According to officials, Jose Loredo, 62, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on Aug. 22, 2020. After being convicted of a DWI, he was sent back to the Nacogdoches County Jail while awaiting transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Loredo was housed in cell 2 of block C, which which is a single man housing cell.

On Oct. 3, jail staff was notified of a “man down” in C Block. They responded to the scene and found Loredo inside his cell on the floor.

Loredo said he had fallen inside his cell and struck the toilet. EMS was immediately called to the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital.

The NCSO says Loredo remained in the hospital until his death on Thursday at 5:45 a.m.

"Although Mr. Loredo was in the hospital continuously for 46 days, his death is technically considered an in-custody death since he was never released from TDCJ," the NCSO said.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Kerry Don Williamson was notified of the death, and ordered an autopsy, which is standard procedure for all in-custody deaths.