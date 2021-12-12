UPDATE: Smith Co. Jail inmate dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt

Sheriff Larry Smith contacted the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation into this incident.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man has died at a local hospital after he reportedly attempted suicide while in the Smith County Jail.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, an inmate, identified as Kevin Wayne Freeman, 52, of Tyler, was found unresponsive in the clinic of the Smith County Jail.

"Upon entering the clinic cell, detention staff observed a shirt tied to a metal curtain with the inmate having placed the shirt around his neck," the SCSO said. "Detention staff immediately cut the shirt off of the inmate and began CPR. Upon the arrival of paramedics from UT Health EMS, CPR was continued and the inmate was transported to CHRISTUS Mother Frances ER."

The SCSO says while at the hospital, medical staff were able to obtain a heartbeat but no brain function has been detected.

Freeman was pronounced dead late Saturday night. His body has been sent for autopsy.

