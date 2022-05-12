UPDATE: Inmate serving life sentence for murder on the run after hijacking, crashing TDCJ bus in Deep East Texas

If you spot Gonzalo Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him.

CENTERVILLE, Texas — The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate who reportedly stole and crashed a Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) bus.

TDCJ Public Information Officer Jason Clark says the bus was a transport vehicle that had several inmates on board. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, allegedly overpowered and assaulted a guard, hijacked the bus, and wrecked out about two miles west of Centerville. He then ran off. The rest of the inmates stayed on the bus and no injurie have been reported.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him.

The LCSO says multiple crews are working the area to find the escaped inmate who is wearing a white TDCJ uniform.