The man who escaped from the Gregg County Jail on Dec. 23 pleaded guilty to two charges related to his escape.

Jace Martin Laws had already been convicted of two counts of assaulting a peace officer on October 23, 2019. He was sentenced to a combined 70 years in prison.

He was in the Gregg County Jail awaiting trial for another charge of evading arrest. The trial was expected to begin on Jan. 21, 2020.

According to the Gregg County Sheriff's Office, on Dec. 23, 2019, Laws escaped from his cell by carving out portions of the brick in the South Jail. After getting inside the jail's infrastructure, Laws made his way outside the Gregg County Courthouse and escaped.

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office first reported laws had escaped on Dec. 26. Hours later on Dec. 27, Laws was captured without incident and returned the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

He faced additional charges escape while arrested or confined and evading arrest.

Laws pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to eight years on each charge. Those sentences will be added to his 70-year sentence.