An inmate who escaped from the Gregg County Jail after being convicted on two counts of assaulting a police officer and while awaiting trial on a third charge was transferred Monday to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

By late morning, Jace Martin Laws of Longview was booked into the Byrd Unit in Huntsville, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said.

“Obviously, I’m glad that once we took him back into custody, we were able to house him without incident, then get the paperwork completed and pushed through to get him transferred so he can begin serving his sentence,” he said.

