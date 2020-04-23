TYLER, Texas — A Telford Unit inmate with coronavirus died Monday at a Tyler hospital.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported that Bowie County Telford Unit inmate Willie Eanes, 84, was taken to a Tyler hospital on April 14 after he showed symptoms of COVID-19.

He suffered from several pre-existing conditions and tested positive on April 15. TDCJ said he died Monday and his family decided to not have an autopsy performed, but the virus is believed to have contributed to his death.

You can read more about this story from our partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.