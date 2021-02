LONGVIEW, Texas — The intersection of Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way in Longview will see lane closures Wednesday and Thursday for a project to install a new four-way traffic signal and a center turn lane.

According to the city, eastbound right lane will be temporarily closed to traffic, Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Westbound right lane will be temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday, Feb. 4, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.