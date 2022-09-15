Jurassic Empire interactive display lands at Longview Mall

Guests are encouraged to use mobile devices to access a web-based slideshow to play while driving through the interactive exhibit.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Dinosaurs roamed freely in the Longview Mall parking lot Wednesday as workers prepared for a prehistoric experience.

Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur tour, brings more than 50 ultra-realistic dinosaurs, many of which are automatically triggered to blink, breathe and roar based on the movement of an approaching vehicle.

