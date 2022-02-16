New internet provider coming to Tyler

MetroNet is underway with construction to add fiber optic cables in Tyler neighborhoods. Adding another internet option for residents.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas is known for having limited internet options, but a new provider is hoping to broaden the network.

You may have seen their construction signs near your neighborhoods.

MetroNet is bring their fiber optic internet to neighborhoods across Tyler.

"We have Suddenlink now and I've been very happy with them," Tyler resident Margaret Roberts said. "When we first moved here, we had AT&T and well we changed to Suddenlink. I don't know a whole lot about this new company. They've done a really good job burying everything without breaking everybody's yard up. So, I'm pleased with that."

The company approached the City of Tyler last year with plans of bringing services.

The city has reviewed over 30 permits and returned nine for not being within city limits or for further questioning.

They do have to work in the in the right of way and it's this portion of an easement that's in everyone's front yard," Assistant City Manager Heather Nick said. "So, they're either burrowing underground to install the fiber network, or they're doing that in an aerial fashion."

When it comes to having a new option in internet providers Roberts didn't seem to care too much but will wait to see what offers MetroNet provides.

"I don't care one way or another as long as we have good options that are comparable," Roberts said. "You can make a good decision on what works best for you. I'm all about."