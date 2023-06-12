SFA investigating extent of cyberattack

Once officials learned about the attack, the internet connection was severed to prevent further problems.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Stephen F. Austin State University officials are investigating to determine how much information may have been impacted by a cyberattack that happened this past weekend.

According to the university's statement, SFA's online systems were the target of a cyberattack that likely occurred between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

Currently, internet access and online systems, such as email, will remain down. Official updates will be made on SFA's social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"We are working with authorities and UT System colleagues to determine the extent of compromise and to return to normal operations. We do not yet have a timeline," the university's statement said.