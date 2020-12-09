HCSO: Woman admits to drinking before crashing vehicle with 5 kids inside

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been charged after she allegedly admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash in northwest Harris County.
Kendrayln Peltier, 35, is charged with two counts of intoxication assault.
The suspect had five kids inside of her vehicle — all of them girls ages 13 and under.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Peltier was traveling northbound in the 3200 block of Greenhouse Road when she ran a red light at the intersection of Morton Road and crashed into a Corolla.
The woman continued northbound where she then crashed into a tree.
The woman allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. Deputies said the kids in her car even said she was drinking from a Vodka bottle prior to the crash.
The woman, a 13-year-old and a 5-year-old had to be taken to the hospital by Life Flight. At last check, they were all stable.
The remaining children are a 8-year-old, 10-year-old and a second 13-year-old.
The other driver, who has been identified as a 56-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. He is also stable.
Check back for any updates.