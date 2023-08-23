Investigation leads to seizure of nearly 250 pounds of liquid meth near school property in Rusk

Officials said the meth has a street value of $500,000. The seizure originated from an investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

RUSK, Texas — Cherokee County officials found nearly 250 pounds of liquid meth Tuesday at a storage building about 500 feet from school buildings in Rusk.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a joint investigation between Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Jacksonville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigation led to the seizure of 110 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine Tuesday.

The meth was found after an investigation led law enforcement to a storage building, located on Eagle Drive and about 500 feet from school facilities in Rusk, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said the meth has a street value of $500,000. The seizure originated from an investigation into a drug trafficking organization. Sheriff's office personnel contacted the Drug Enforcement Administration and Lone Star Hazmat for assistance.