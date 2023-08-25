Investigation uncovers 'sizable meth distribution site' at RV in north Rusk County

Police said Thorton didn't comply with SWAT members' demands to open the door. Officers believed he was flushing the drugs.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies led to several arrests and uncovered what officials called a "sizable methamphetamine distribution site" at an RV in Rusk County early Friday morning.

Before the sun came up Friday morning, Northeast Texas Regional SWAT Team came to the RV in north Rusk County owned by John David Thorton Jr., of Kilgore. The Kilgore Police Department said Thorton was selling large amounts of meth to the Kilgore community out of the RV.

Through an investigation, Kilgore police, Rusk County Sheriffs Office, Gregg County Organized Drug Unit and the Henderson Police Department uncovered a significant meth distribution site, according to Kilgore police.

Officers used a new piece of equipment to quickly open the RV door. Thorton and others were then arrested, police said.