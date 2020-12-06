An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in a residence Thursday.

On Thursday, June 11, 2020 at about 9 a.m., the Marshall Police Department was notified that human remains had been discovered inside a home located in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

MPD patrol officers responded to the location and entered the residence and discovered the skeletal remains of a human body inside. There was no immediate evidence of foul play and the remains were sent for an autopsy.

Read more from our newspaper partners the Marshall News Messenger.