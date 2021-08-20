Gregg County Sheriff's Office investigator, family 'rocked' by COVID-19

That day in December was the last time the family was together and in good health. One week later, every member had contracted COVID-19.

Gregg County sheriff's investigator Matt Alford, his daughter, Ashley, and her husband, Harley Watterson, tested positive first. Not long after, Matt’s wife, Virginia Alford, and their son, John Michael Alford, tested positive. In the past eight months, their lives have been changed forever. Harley died from the virus. Matt remains on oxygen with an enlarged heart and has had two stents put in. Meanwhile, Virginia had a heart attack and now has five stents.