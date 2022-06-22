ARP ISD announces the addition of three new coaches for the upcoming year

Brian Malone, Joel Avance and Brian Dunn are the news faces leading the way for three different athletic programs this year.

ARP, Texas — ARP ISD has announced the hiring of three new coaches for this upcoming school year.

Brian Malone will take over the boys basketball program. Joel Avance will lead the girls basketball program and the cross country program. Brian Dunn is the new head golf coach and will also be the co-defensive coordinator for the varsity football team.

Malone has some big shoes to fill as he is taking over for the legendary Joe Crawford. Crawford received his 400th career victory this past season.

Malone was recently the assistant coach at Tatum and before that he was the head coach at Jefferson. He has a pretty impressive pedigree as he was named the district Coach of the Year four times, the All Harrison/Marion County Coach of the Year in and the Longview News-Journal Coach of the Year.

Avance is taking over the head coaching position for the girls basketball team. He is well groomed in coaching as he came from right down the road at Chapel Hill High school where he worked for various programs including volleyball, basketball, track, and softball programs.

He will also be the head cross country coach and an assistant track coach at Arp.

Last but not least is Brian Dunn will be the new head golf coach at Arp, and will be working with the football program as a co-defensive coordinator.

He has a very impressive background starting off with his time coaching golf. He was the head golf coach at Elysian Fields from 2002-2005 and Chapel Hill from 2005-2009. He not only coaches these programs but he had a lot of success. He led Elysian Fields to the regional tournament and Chapel Hill to the regional tournament.