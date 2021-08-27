Islamic relief organization stepping in to help Afghan refugees

Islamic Relief U.S.A. is a nonprofit organization that provides relief and development to underserved communities.

TYLER, Texas — Many Afghans are being evacuated from Kabul and some are making their way to East Texas.

The organization will be distributing food boxes, prayer mats and hygiene kits for the influx of refugees Texas is already seeing.

The director of community affairs and alliances of Islamic Relief U.S.A. says he is thankful for the outpour of support from East Texans.

The East Texas Islamic Community and East Texas Islamic Center is very dear to Islamic Relief U.S.A.

"We have been working with them and collaborating with them for the past 25 years," said Azhar Azeez, Director of Community Affairs and alliances at Islamic Relief USA. "They have been extremely generous, and its members have been our volunteers, donors and supporters."

In this critical time where many Afghans are in need of relief, the nonprofit will also be working with the American Muslim health professionals in providing mental health needs.