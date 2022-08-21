City of Overton issues boil water notice after break in 10" water line

According to the city, another break has occurred in a 10" distribution line near the entrance to Well 5 on HWY 850.

OVERTON, Texas — The City of Overton has issued a boil water notice for all customers.

"Until further notice a Boil Water Notice has been issued," the city said. "The soonest we will be able to get back lab results to lift the Notice will be Tuesday, Aug. 23, barring any other unforeseen circumstances."