'It can be a very well-kept secret': Women's Center of East Texas aims to raise awareness of domestic violence

According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, people were purple on Purple Thursday in part to show support for ending domestic violence.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Women’s Center of East Texas will join local law enforcement and the Gregg County district attorney’s office for Purple Thursday this week to increase awareness about domestic violence.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, who is on the Women’s Center board, will say a few words, and the groups will gather for a picture at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the Gregg County Courthouse steps during the event that is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Women’s Center of East Texas Executive Director Hollie Bruce said the goal for Thursday is to gather participating organizations together to bring awareness about domestic violence, to support survivors and to honor victims.