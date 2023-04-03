'It means the world to be back here': Patrick Mahomes has words for fans during Q&A in Tyler

“Little different being on the stage, but I still feel like the kid that went to Whitehouse High School, but at the same time, it’s really cool," Mahomes said.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published Feb. 14, 2023

Excitement filled the UT Tyler Cowan Center on Saturday night as Patrick Mahomes ll came home to pay homage to the community that helped raise him.

The hometown hero and two-time Super Bowl champion was as humble, graceful and funny as ever as he was interviewed by Mitch Holthus, play-by-play announcer for the Chiefs since 1994.

During the “Evening With Patrick Mahomes” question-and-answer session hosted by the East Texas Speakers Forum, Mahomes spoke about his childhood, memories in East Texas, what it’s like playing in the NFL and the role his faith and family play in his success.