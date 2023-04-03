'It means the world to be back here': Patrick Mahomes has words for fans during Q&A in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published Feb. 14, 2023
Excitement filled the UT Tyler Cowan Center on Saturday night as Patrick Mahomes ll came home to pay homage to the community that helped raise him.
The hometown hero and two-time Super Bowl champion was as humble, graceful and funny as ever as he was interviewed by Mitch Holthus, play-by-play announcer for the Chiefs since 1994.
During the “Evening With Patrick Mahomes” question-and-answer session hosted by the East Texas Speakers Forum, Mahomes spoke about his childhood, memories in East Texas, what it’s like playing in the NFL and the role his faith and family play in his success.
Read more from our news partners, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.