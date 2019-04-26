ITASCA, Texas — A student from Itasca High School has been selected to represent Texas and the U.S. in a basketball tournament in Australia.

The association Down Under Sports have invited Brendon Massey to represent Texas Boy Basketball in the 31st annual Down Under Sports Tournaments this summer.

Down Under Sports recruits high school athletes from different countries to compete in various athletic tournaments every summer in Australia.

However, traveling down under can come at a high price.

"I have been invited to the Down Under Sports Tournaments hosted on the Gold Coast of Australia, as an ambassador of my community and our country. I will be representing Texas on the basketball team in the 2019 Down Under Hoops Classic. Your sponsorship will be a very important part of fundraising for me and my team. Please help me achieve this once in a lifetime opportunity by contributing," Massey states.

If you would like to make a donation, here are a few ways to donate:

Donate online by visiting Down Under Sports

Call Down Under Sports at 435-753-4732

Make a check out to "Down Under Sports" along with a thank you ticket, click here, and mail it to the address below.

Down Under Sports

PO Box 6010

North Logan, Utah 84341

The thank you ticket is an appreciation for taking the time to donate and read the letter. If you fill out the ticket and mail the entire letter to the address above. You will be entered in a drawing for a trip to Australia or a five-day cruise for two.