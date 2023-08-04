'It's a struggle:' East Texas volunteer fire departments needing more help

Community members aren’t joining their local fire departments like they did in the past, leaving the future of emergency response in question.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Vernon Burks was driving down Loop 281 southeast of Longview one day when he saw the scene of a car wreck. Only one firefighter — the chief of the former Gum Springs Volunteer Fire Department — was there.

“I stopped and helped him,” said Burks, now the chief of the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department. “I’ve been doing it ever since.”

What Burks saw at the scene of that wreck 47 years ago — a shortage of volunteer firefighters — is even greater today.