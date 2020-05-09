'It's a technology war': East Texas law enforcement combats gas pump skimmers

“Most law enforcement don’t know what we’re dealing with,” Tyler police Sgt. Adam Colby said. “As more people are understanding, we are seeing more arrests.”

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gas pump skimmers remain a sophisticated way criminals obtain credit and debit card information from East Texans.

Tyler police Sgt. Adam Colby said the skimmer problem is “not as bad as it was a few years ago” but East Texas law enforcement still finds them, although the numbers have decreased significantly.

“In 2017, the most skimmers found in any one city was in Tyler,” he said. “Last year, it was Houston followed by Dallas.”