'It's an attack on our icons': Historic San Antonio Missions hit hard by vandals, officials say

There's been an uptick in incidents over the last year, according to Las Misiones. The nonprofit is working to protect the World Heritage sites.

SAN ANTONIO — A local nonprofit is on a mission to protect the San Antonio Missions from vandals.

Officials say the historic sites have been hit hard over the past year.

“It’s kind of an attack on our cultural history and an attack on our icons,” said Rebecca Simmons, the Archdiocese Director of Las Misiones.

Last month, someone smashed the Rose Window at San Jose while attempting to break into the Catholic church.

Before that, Simmons says a man entered Mission Concepción and deliberately caused damage at the sacred site.

“Inside a wrought iron structure were three hand-blow glass vessels that hold the holy oil for the church,” she said. “They remain there throughout the year. Unfortunately, he knocked them down and broke them on the ground. There was also a large cross with a white cloth; indicating the Resurrection. He draped himself in the white cloth and just went running out of the church."

What made that particular incident so unusual, Simmons said, was that it happened in broad daylight. She told KENS 5 most of the mischief occurs overnight.

“There has been an uptick in vandalism,” said Simmons. “There’s been more people trying to get indoors, trying to get in windows [at night]. Unfortunately, Mission Concepción had some of its video equipment stolen.”

Because the churches are centuries old, attempted break-ins aren’t a simple fixes.

“You cannot just slap paint [on the buildings],” she said, “and you have to refabricate the actual door handle. That’s what makes it so difficult and expensive.”

Las Misiones is doing what it can to strengthen security measures at the state’s only World Heritage sites, while also keeping them accessible to the public.

“[We are helping the parishes] with additional cameras,” said Simmons. “At Mission San Francisco de la Espada, we are helping them with an extra gate.”

More than a million people visit the historic San Antonio Missions each year, according to Simmons.

“It is absolutely safe to visit,” she said. “These are damage against property; not against people.”

It's a federal offense to deface the San Antonio Missions. KENS 5 reached out to the National Park Service (NPS) for comment. We are waiting to hear back.