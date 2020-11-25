It's Christmas!: Tree comes from Beckville farm to downtown Tyler square

Downtown Tyler is looking more festive with the addition of a Christmas tree, but due to COVID-19, there will be no public lighting event this year.

TYLER, Texas — Christmas came to downtown Tyler just before noon on Tuesday as crews planted the enormous 20-foot tall Leyland Cypress tree at the center of T.B. Butler Plaza.

The tree hails from Merket Christmas Tree Farm in Beckville, a small community located in Panola County. Tyler Parks and Recreation employees spent about three hours for a round trip after heading to the farm at 8 a.m.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren was one of the people who came to the square to see the tree while going out to lunch.

“I just feel like a little kid,” Warren said. “I wanted to see the tree just like everybody else.”