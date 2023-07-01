'It's just amazing': East Texans, visitors attend Rose City Airfest

TYLER, Texas — Airshow guests were not deterred by heat as thousands gathered to view aircraft fly through the skies at the third annual Rose City Airfest.
Food trucks, tents and canopies filled the fields lining Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, music echoed, and a murmur of anticipation grew as the time neared.
Ryan and Tacia Ford, of Melissa, said they brought their children Olivia, 6, and Liam, 3, to Tyler specifically to attend Rose City Airfest.
To read more from our news partners visit, the Tyler Morning Telegraph.