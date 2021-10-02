'It's like a frenzy': East Texas ammo shortage part of national problem

The Associated Press reported this past week that gun sales hit a historic high in January, as gun dealers across the country sold more than 2 million firearms.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An ammunition shortage in East Texas and across the country may continue for the next year, Longview gun retailers say.

“We don’t have any supply to fill this demand in our area,” said Sportsman’s Outfitters Manager Rainie Tucker. “It’s all over the nation.”

The business on Gilmer Road in Longview has a fairly steady stream of customers come in asking about ammunition or ammunition supplies.