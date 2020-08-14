It's National Tattoo Removal Day: Spectrum Laser Aesthetics in Tyler offering free tattoo removal

Spectrum will remove unwanted hate tattoos for free for any customer.

TYLER, Texas — Today is National Tattoo Removal Day.

Many people are visiting Spectrum Laser Aesthetics in Tyler today to receive free tattoo removal services. The process is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete.

Jarod Stevens is one of the co-owners of Spectrum Laser Aesthetics.

He says while today is free for customers who have already booked appointments, Spectrum will remove unwanted hate tattoos for free for any customer.