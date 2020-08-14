It's National Tattoo Removal Day: Spectrum Laser Aesthetics in Tyler offering free tattoo removal

TYLER, Texas — Today is National Tattoo Removal Day.
Many people are visiting Spectrum Laser Aesthetics in Tyler today to receive free tattoo removal services. The process is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete.
Jarod Stevens is one of the co-owners of Spectrum Laser Aesthetics.
He says while today is free for customers who have already booked appointments, Spectrum will remove unwanted hate tattoos for free for any customer.
Spectrum Laser Aesthetics is located at 212 Old Grande Blvd in Tyler.