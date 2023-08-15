It's time: Gregg County voters will have say on $19M downtown parking garage

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County has officially called a bond election that will be considered by voters Nov. 7 to fund the construction of a 13,000-square-foot parking facility and office space in downtown Longview near the courthouse.

“This is something that we’ve discussed for years,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said. “County judges before me have discussed it for years, and we just feel like … the longer we wait the more it’s going to cost, and I know there’s a lot of things that are facing people right now, but we think we’re gonna present it in such a way that it’s gonna be pretty easy for people to support it.”