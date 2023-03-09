J-Star Ministries in Longview receives donation of trailer to continue disaster relief

Johnson thanked CBS19 for its coverage that helped lead to donations coming into his nonprofit.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Soon after the story of his trailer getting totaled was shared on CBS19, Patrick Johnson, who leads the East Texas nonprofit J-Star Ministries, says he received enough donations to get a new one to assist in his disaster relief efforts.

On Monday, Johnson said he went to Norman, Oklahoma to help tornado victims, but when he headed back home, high winds flipped his trailer over on Highway 82 about 10 miles north of Paris.

While looking for another trailer, he expected it to cost thousands of dollars. And thanks to generous donations from community members, Johnson was able to purchase the much-needed trailer.

Johnson thanked CBS19 for its coverage that helped lead to donations coming into his nonprofit.

"I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart you and everyone there at CBS19 for continually being a blessing to me and my ministry and family," Johnson said. "Shortly after it aired on your station, I was receiving calls and messages at about 6:10 a.m. that morning and they continued! You guys are awesome and God is good all the time!"

He said on the organization's Facebook page that J-Star Ministries is grateful to those who donated to make getting this new trailer possible.

"I can now continue my mission of helping people in need thanks to you! #ButGOD! Be blessed," the Facebook post read.