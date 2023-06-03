Strong winds total an East Texas organization's trailer

Strong winds from last Thursday’s severe storms flipped over and totaled J-Star Ministries' trailer.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Patrick Johnson, founder of J-STAR Ministries, is someone who does not hesitate to help others when mother nature strikes but this past week he became a victim of mother nature himself.

Last week, Johnson traveled to Oklahoma to help tornado victims.

"I just feel like I have to go and help their neighbors. And when you know, one hurts, we all hurt. just to lose everything, you know, all of a sudden, that's hard and be displaced," Johnson said

On his way back from helping victims in Oklahoma, his trailer was totaled by the storm.

"I was about 10 miles north of Paris, the wind was high," Johnson said.

Strong winds from last Thursday’s severe storms flipped over J-STAR Ministries' trailer on Highway 82. Jonson is currently looking to get another trailer to continue his mission, but a new trailer will cost him thousands of dollars.

"$6,800 for a new trailer and you know I want to continue doing disaster relief and helping people," Johnson said.

He's taken supplies to many areas that have suffered natural disasters

"We went to (Deer Park) and took supplies, before that it was Fort Meyers with Hurricane Ian there. We’ve been doing this ever since Hurricane Katrina," Johnson said.

Johnson said the trailer is beneficial to loading and taking many supplies to people in areas that have experienced disasters. But now, he is asking the community to help him replace the trailer with a new one.

"So this is what we need that the public will hear my plea and will respond in a way that will help others," Johnson said.

Others like tornado victims in Pickton, and even though he’s without a trailer temporarily, it hasn’t stopped him from continuing with his mission.

"I’m going to have to do everything with my pickup. But if I had a cargo trailer, I could carry more supplies and do more in helping the families," Johnson said.