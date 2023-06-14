J-Star Ministries to feed, bring supplies to residents impacted by Cass County tornado

Those wanting to donate can do so via CashApp at $424Sos or Venmo @Patrick-Johnson-472.

CASS COUNTY, Texas — J-Star Ministries, Inc. will head to Cass County Thursday after a tornado caused significant damage to the area.

The Longview-based ministry known for traveling to places in need will be at Whispering Woods RV & Mobile Home Park in Queen City to grill hamburgers and give out some supplies.

According to the J-Star Facebook page, people are without electricity in the area. Those wanting to donate can do so via CashApp at $424Sos or Venmo @Patrick-Johnson-472.

The National Weather Service labeled the tornado that moved through Cass County as an EF-2.

The NWS team cited damage to an industrial building, downed trees and flipped cars as damage leading surveyors to reach the EF-2 rating.