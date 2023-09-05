J-Star Ministries to head down to Florida to help with Hurricane Idalia response

In a Facebook post, Patrick Johnson, found of J-Star Ministries, said he will be going to Perry, Florida to help those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — J-Star Ministries out of Longview is heading to Florida at the end of this week to deliver disaster relief items in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

In a Facebook post, Patrick Johnson, found of J-Star Ministries, said he will be going to Perry, Florida to help those in need. The following items are needed water, Gatorade, chips, snacks, non-perishable food items, granola bars, cleaning supplies, tarps, bleach, sponges, gloves, first aid kits, all sizes of batteries, any size diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper, paper towels and heavy duty trash bags.

The drop-off location is at 212 N. Fredonia St. in Longview at Firstlite Nutrition or people can call (903) 424-1757 and Johnson will come pick up the donations.