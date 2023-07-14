Jack Elementary named 2023 Schools Transforming Learning campus

TYLER, Texas — Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary School was recently honored with a "2023 Schools Transforming Learning" award given by the N2 Learning Principals' Institute (PI) at the annual N2 Learning Conference in Houston.
Jack Elementary is recognized for making exceptional strides on its journey to provide innovative learning opportunities for all students.
"It is an extreme honor to be recognized as a school that is transforming learning through the lens of student leadership," said Brett Shelby, Jack Elementary principal. "We are so proud of all of our students, staff, faculty, and parents for the work they do daily to 'Build Leaders of Tomorrow' and 'Lead the Way.' What an awesome way to leave a legacy for years to come.”
