Jack Ingram to be headliner 2023 Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala

The gala, which benefits the American Cancer Society, will be held June 10 at the Texas Rose Horse Park in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala officials announced this year's headline performer will be Texas native country music artist Jack Ingram.

In a video, Cattle Barons shared Ingram, who was born in Houston, will serve as the headliner for the 2023 gala. He is a two-time Academy of Country Music award winner and has seven Billboard country top 40 hits.

