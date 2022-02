Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

VAN, Texas — If you're headed out on Interstate 20 W. this morning, be ready for some delays.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, a jack-knifed 18-wheeler is blocking the westbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 519, near Farm-to-Market Road 2142, in Van Zandt County.