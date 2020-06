After five years of serving customers in Tyler, Jack Ryan’s Steak and Chophouse is closing its doors permanently at its downtown location after being shut down due to COVID-19.

Owners Brad and Wes Ebey were integral in the People’s Petroleum Building redevelopment project, according to a news release.

The original location at 119 N. Longview St. in Kilgore will remain open.

