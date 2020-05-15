SHREVEPORT, La. — Some Shreveport-Bossier City casinos say they will reopen their doors to the public on Monday, May 18.

HORSESHOE CASINO AND HOTEL

According to the Horseshoe Casino and Hotel, they will resume gaming operations at 8 a.m., on Monday, in accordance with directives from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board pending all regulatory approvals.

Management says they have put in place a variety of social distancing measures for the health and safety of casino guests and employees including:

Casinos will open at 25% capacity

Slot machine banks are arranged to allow for proper social distancing.

Limited seating at table games

Table games will not operate from 1 a.m. - 9 a.m., Mondays - Thursdays

Hotel at Horseshoe is scheduled to reopen with limited rooms and services available

8oz. Burger Bar is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m., on Monday with strict social distancing protocol in place

HARRAH'S LOUISIANA DOWNS

Harrah's Louisiana Downs will reopen on Monday at 11 a.m.

.2020 Thoroughbred Meet will commence Saturday, June 6, with no spectators

The Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs will implement Caesars Entertainment's new health and safety protocols, which enhance the company’s existing plans and practices in these areas. The Horseshoe and Harrah’s Louisiana Downs are focused on the well-being of team members, guests and communities, and will create environments with high standards of cleanliness and social distancing practices to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization routines. Employee health checks will be conducted daily, and employees will be required to wear masks, which will be provided by the company. Guests will also be strongly encouraged to wear masks.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.caesars.com. Further updates on Caesars Entertainment’s response to COVID-19 can be found here.

MARGARITAVILLE RESORT AND CASINO

Margaritaville says they will reopen Monday, May 18, with limited offerings.

"While we are excited to welcome you back, it is imperative that we create a safe environment for you and our team members," Margaritaville said in a statement. "With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and state and local leaders to finalize a comprehensive plan for the reopening of Margaritaville Resort and Casino."

Details of those protocols and additional information on the reopening will be made available on their Facebook page and website in the coming days.

ELDORADO RESORT CASINO

Eldorado Resort Casino will also reopen May 18.

"We are excited that the time has come to open our property Monday, May 18, at 12 p.m.," Eldorado said in a statement. "In an effort to make your return one that you can feel confident in and enjoy, we are taking every precaution to ensure your safety, comfort and peace of mind. We are working closely with public health officials and gaming regulators to take our already stringent safety and cleaning standards to the highest level. We look forward to sharing exciting times and unforgettable experiences with you. Most of all, we look forward to seeing you again."

SAM'S TOWN HOTEL & CASINO

While they have not set a date for reopening, Sam's Town says when they go open, there will be enhanced safety measures in place.

DIAMONDJACKS CASINO & HOTEL

DiamondJacks has not released a reopening plan as of the time this article was published.

CHOCTAW CASINOS & RESORTS

All Choctaw Casino locations in Oklahoma have set June 1, as their target date for reopening.

"We are developing a comprehensive health and safety plan to prepare for reopening and to ensure the health and safety of all guests and associates," the company said. "Operations and amenities will be limited at first with more details to come."

WINSTAR WORLD CASINO AND RESORT

WinStar in Thackerville, Oklahoma, says their temporary closure has been extended until May 29.

"We continue to monitor closely the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and will post updates regarding our reopening plans to our website and social media," the company said in a social media statement.

CBS19 will continue to monitor the casinos decisions and will update this article as more information becomes available.