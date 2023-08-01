Jackpot! Upshur County to receive additional $2.3M in courthouse funds

Upshur County will receive more state funding for its courthouse restoration project, and county law enforcement officers will get pay raises in the near future.

GILMER, Texas — Upshur County will receive more state funding for its courthouse restoration project, and county law enforcement officers will get pay raises in the near future.

The Upshur County Commissioners Court handled those items and more during a meeting Monday.

The county is slated to receive $2.386 million more than anticipated to renovate its 90-year-old courthouse, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur told county commissioners. The Texas Historical Commission raised the amount of money available to courthouses selected for its Historic Courthouse Preservation Program.