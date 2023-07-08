Jacksonville College names Dr. David Erickson as their new president

He will officially begin his presidential duties on July 31.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville College has officially awarded Dr. David Erickson as the new president of the private junior college on July 7.

Erickson will officially begin his presidential duties on July 31.

Erickson is a native of Missouri and his family have remained members of the Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary since its founding.

He is a proud graduate of Central Baptist College in Conway where he earned a Master of Divinity degree from the BMA Theological Seminary in Jacksonville.

Additionally, Erickson holds a PhD in Baptist Studies from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth.

For the last fourteen years of his career, Erickson has served numerous roles including, teaching as a professor of Theological-Historical Studies at BMA Theological Seminary and serving as the Associate Dean for eight years.

Erickson has also ordained to the Gospel ministry serving under Craft Baptist Church in Jacksonville where he was a former pastor of the Blackjack Baptist Church in Troup.

Erickson is happily married to his wife Amanda and they have two sons, Ezra and Elijah.

The Ericksons are the founders of Flourishing Homes & Families, a teaching ministry helping to assist parents living in a Jesus-centered faith as a family.